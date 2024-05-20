GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ailing wild elephant dies in Sathyamangalam

Published - May 20, 2024 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A male wild elephant, aged around 25 to 30, that was treated by the Forest Department, died at the water spread area of Perumpallam reservoir, in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, in Erode district on Monday.

In the morning, Sathyamangalam forest range office received information that a wild elephant was found lying on the water spread area and was unable to stand. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, started treating it. But, there was no significant change in the animal’s health and it died in the afternoon.

Officials said the elephant did not consume fodder and was found in a weak state. They added that a postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday as per the Tamil Nadu Elephant Death Audit Report (EDAF) to determine the exact cause of death and samples of vital organs would be taken for laboratory tests.

Erode

