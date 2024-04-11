ADVERTISEMENT

Ailing wild elephant being treated at Sathyamangalam

April 11, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The ailing female elephant is being treated by veterinarians in Sathyamangalam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of veterinarians are treating a sick female elephant in a forest area at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

During patrolling, a Forest Department team found the elephant, aged between 45 to 50, lying unconscious at Pudukuiyanur beat at Vadavalli in Sathyamangalam Forest Range and alerted senior officials. A calf, aged between two and three years, was found near the elephant. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, began treatment as officials said the health condition of the elephant is yet to improve.

Meanwhile, a herd was found moving in the area and officials reunited the calf with the herd. A special team is monitoring the movement of the herd using drones.

It may be recalled that on March 5, an ailing 40-year-old female elephant, in Sathyamangalam, died without responding to treatment while its, two-month-old female baby elephant, was unsuccessfully reunited with a herd. Later, the baby elephant was shifted to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Likewise, a female elephant, aged between 35 and 40 years, in Kadambur Hills, died on April 8, without responding to treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US