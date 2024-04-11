Ailing wild elephant being treated at Sathyamangalam

April 11, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

A team of veterinarians are treating a sick female elephant in a forest area at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

During patrolling, a Forest Department team found the elephant, aged between 45 to 50, lying unconscious at Pudukuiyanur beat at Vadavalli in Sathyamangalam Forest Range and alerted senior officials. A calf, aged between two and three years, was found near the elephant. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, began treatment as officials said the health condition of the elephant is yet to improve.

Meanwhile, a herd was found moving in the area and officials reunited the calf with the herd. A special team is monitoring the movement of the herd using drones.

It may be recalled that on March 5, an ailing 40-year-old female elephant, in Sathyamangalam, died without responding to treatment while its, two-month-old female baby elephant, was unsuccessfully reunited with a herd. Later, the baby elephant was shifted to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Likewise, a female elephant, aged between 35 and 40 years, in Kadambur Hills, died on April 8, without responding to treatment.