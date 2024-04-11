GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ailing wild elephant being treated at Sathyamangalam

April 11, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The ailing female elephant is being treated by veterinarians in Sathyamangalam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on April 11, 2024

The ailing female elephant is being treated by veterinarians in Sathyamangalam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of veterinarians are treating a sick female elephant in a forest area at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

During patrolling, a Forest Department team found the elephant, aged between 45 to 50, lying unconscious at Pudukuiyanur beat at Vadavalli in Sathyamangalam Forest Range and alerted senior officials. A calf, aged between two and three years, was found near the elephant. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, began treatment as officials said the health condition of the elephant is yet to improve.

Meanwhile, a herd was found moving in the area and officials reunited the calf with the herd. A special team is monitoring the movement of the herd using drones.

It may be recalled that on March 5, an ailing 40-year-old female elephant, in Sathyamangalam, died without responding to treatment while its, two-month-old female baby elephant, was unsuccessfully reunited with a herd. Later, the baby elephant was shifted to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Likewise, a female elephant, aged between 35 and 40 years, in Kadambur Hills, died on April 8, without responding to treatment.

