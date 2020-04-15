Coimbatore

Ailing tusker dies

An ailing male elephant, aged around six, died in a forest area within Pooluvapatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday.

The elephant had injuries that it is believed to have suffered in a fight with a male elephant, according to a retired veterinarian deputed by the Forest Department.

Forest Department staff, who were monitoring the elephant for the last several days, found it on the banks of Noyyal around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They noticed that the elephant was drinking water with difficulty. The field staff appraised senior officials about the situation who sought the assistance of a retired forest veterinarian as the present veterinary officer of the Department was not in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The elephant collapsed around 1.30 p.m. and it died around 2.15 p.m. Forest officials and the veterinarian inspected the carcass and found multiple injuries. The tusker’s tongue was torn and the lower jaw had ulcers.

The carcass will be autopsied on Thursday.

