 Ailing tusker being monitored as it moves, drinks water

Forest Department team making arrangements for the treatment of the ailing elephant near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department staff are monitoring a tusker that is suspected to have been roaming with an ailment near the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border off Anaikatti in Coimbatore district.

Forest Department sources said the elephant that was first spotted in Kodunthurai Pallam stream that separates Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest boundaries near Anaikatti on Monday was seen drinking water on Thursday.

The Forest Department team was worried about the elephant’s condition as it was seen spitting out water in a video shot a few days ago. “Now the elephant is on the move. It moved from the stream on Tuesday. It was found with a few other elephants on Thursday. It is moving fast. If the elephant has a serious health condition, it would have remained near the stream,” said an official.

The field staff found fresh dung of the elephant on Thursday which was normal. “The field staff are yet to see whether the elephant is taking normal feed. If the animal is spotted taking fodder, that would be a very hopeful sign,” said A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division.

Two veterinarians from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve are also part of the medical team, which is assigned to attend to the elephant. Two kumkis from ATR have also been stationed near Anaikatti to be used to restrain the wild elephant for treatment, if required.