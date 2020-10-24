Ailing sloth bear rescued near Madukkarai forest range dies

COIMBATORE

24 October 2020 15:18 IST

An ailing sloth bear that was rescued by the Forest Department from a private land within the limits of Madukkarai forest range on Friday died in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Forest Department officials, the bear was in a weak condition, due to age-related ailments, at the time of rescue and it died around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The bear, aged around 15, was found lying in a private land behind the Karunya Nagar police station around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Forest Department staff found that the bear was unable to move its hind portion due to which it could not walk.

Among the set of teeth, the omnivore had lost the most of its incisors and canines.

The weak animal was moved to a cage and shifted to the Chadivayal elephant camp of the Department for treatment.

Veterinarians examined the bear and removed maggots from its wounds. Later they administered glucose, antibiotics, vitamins and other drugs, officials said.

The medication, however, could not revive the animal.

The carcass was autopsied at the elephant camp on Saturday morning after which it was buried in the forest.