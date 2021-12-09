Ailing juvenile elephant dies near Valparai

A male juvenile elephant that was found ill on a private land near Valparai and was under treatment by the Forest Department, died during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Manambolly Forest Range Officer A. Manikandan, the elephant was found on a plot near an estate in First Division on Tuesday evening, but could not be approached as it was surrounded by a herd of elephants. The forest team approached the ailing elephant at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday. However, it died around 3 a.m., he said.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, who autopsied the carcass, said the elephant was estimated to be around five years old. The autopsy revealed that it was suffering from severe anaemia.

Samples were collected for testing and the carcass was buried at the same spot on Wednesday, he said.