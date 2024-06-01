ADVERTISEMENT

Ailing elephant’s calf reunited with herd in Coimbatore

Updated - June 01, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The four-month-old calf being accompanied by a young elephant into the forest in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-month-old elephant calf, which had been by its ailing mother’s side for the last two days, was reunited with its herd in the Marudhamalai beat of the Coimbatore forest division on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old female wild elephant, receiving medical treatment for dehydration over the past three days, is believed to have fallen ill due to the strain of giving birth and the exhaustion from nursing her calf.

“The calf was reunited with a herd of wild elephants and was accompanied by a younger member of the group. Although it is very young, other female elephants will take on the duties of nursing and protecting it,” said Coimbatore Forest Range Officer (FRO) V. Thirumurugan.

Coimbatore | Treatment continues for ailing elephant amid signs of recovery

Meanwhile, the unwell elephant has started eating plantains and cooked rice. Officials noted a marked improvement in its health and anticipate its reunion with the herd shortly. Currently, it is being supported with belts fastened to a crane. “This is only until she can stand independently again,” Mr. Thirumurugan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials also said that drones confirmed the integration of the calf with the herd. Four teams of 25 forest officials are monitoring the movement of the herd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US