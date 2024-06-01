GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ailing elephant’s calf reunited with herd in Coimbatore

Updated - June 01, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The four-month-old calf being accompanied by a young elephant into the forest in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The four-month-old calf being accompanied by a young elephant into the forest in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-month-old elephant calf, which had been by its ailing mother’s side for the last two days, was reunited with its herd in the Marudhamalai beat of the Coimbatore forest division on Saturday.

The 40-year-old female wild elephant, receiving medical treatment for dehydration over the past three days, is believed to have fallen ill due to the strain of giving birth and the exhaustion from nursing her calf.

“The calf was reunited with a herd of wild elephants and was accompanied by a younger member of the group. Although it is very young, other female elephants will take on the duties of nursing and protecting it,” said Coimbatore Forest Range Officer (FRO) V. Thirumurugan.

Coimbatore | Treatment continues for ailing elephant amid signs of recovery

Meanwhile, the unwell elephant has started eating plantains and cooked rice. Officials noted a marked improvement in its health and anticipate its reunion with the herd shortly. Currently, it is being supported with belts fastened to a crane. “This is only until she can stand independently again,” Mr. Thirumurugan said.

The officials also said that drones confirmed the integration of the calf with the herd. Four teams of 25 forest officials are monitoring the movement of the herd.

