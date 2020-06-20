Ailing elephant gets medicines in fruits

Forest Department staff started treatment for a male wild elephant aged between 8 and 10 that was found in a weak condition on forest fringes at Anaikatti near Coimbatore on Saturday.

Department staff and forest veterinary officer suspect that the elephant might have an injury in the form of a sharp piece of stick or thorn stuck in mouth or the animal might be in one of the stages of molar progression.

The elephant was found in a private land, around 50 metres away from forest boundary, at Anaikatti north beat coming under Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Saturday morning.

Department staff led by Periyanaickenpalayam forest range officer S. Suresh and forest veterinary officer A. Sugumar observed the elephant.

Dr. Sugumar opined that the elephant might have an injury in mouth or the tusker could be in a molar progression stage due to which it was not able to eat properly. The elephant stood below an elevated platform separated by solar fencing and the veterinarian found it easy to approach the animal from safe distance.

According to District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, the elephant was given pain reliever, antibiotics and other supplements after stuffing them fruits. The elephant ate them besides drinking water from a nearby tank. Dr. Sugumar has decided to continue treatment for the elephant three more days.

According to him, elephants may not be able to take proper feed when they are in molar progression stage – the generation of cheek teeth in replacement of worn out ones.