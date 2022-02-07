Ailing elephant found lying on private land

Coimbatore

07 February 2022 00:08 IST

A female adult elephant was found collapsed on a private land in Periya Thadagam village within Coimbatore Forest Range on Sunday.

Officials said that the elephant, estimated to be around 40 years of age, was found lying on a private patta land near a brick chamber at around 8.30 a.m. and could not stand on its legs despite multiple attempts. Based on information from forest staff, Coimbatore Forest Range Officer R. Arun Kumar visited the spot. The Forest Department personnel covered its body with pieces of wet gunny sack cloth and erected a marquee (shamiana) to cover the ailing elephant from the hot sun and prevent dehydration, according to the officials.

District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division T.K. Ashok Kumar said that no external injuries were found on the body of the female elephant. The veterinarians administered glucose and saline solution to revive the elephant. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve K. Rajesh Kumar supervised the treatment, he said.

By Sunday evening, the elephant showed signs of marginal recovery as it consumed a few pieces of watermelon and a couple of nutritious balls made of jaggery, tamarind, turmeric and salt, Mr. Kumar said. The elephant will be treated and monitored continuously by the Forest Department, he added..