Ailing elephant dies

An ailing male elephant aged around three that was found at Manombolly near Valparai on Monday died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.

Officials with the Forest Department said that the elephant’s hind legs were injured and it was unable to move.

It also had an injury in its head.

Though a team led by veterinarian Meiyarasan from Valparai treated the elephant, it died on Wednesday morning. The carcass was autopsied on Wednesday afternoon.

Injuries from a fall

According to officials, the elephant could have suffered the injuries from a fall.