Ailing elephant dies

03 July 2020 22:49 IST

An ailing male elephant died at Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai Forest Range on Friday, becoming the third elephant to die in Coimbatore Forest Division within three days.

Forest officials said the elephant, aged around 10, was undergoing treatment in the reserve forest at Pethikuttai from June 30. When officials and veterinarians visited the elephant on Friday at around 11.45 a.m., the elephant was found to be lying motionless on the ground. Upon inspection, the veterinarians declared it to be dead, officials said.

On June 28, the ailing elephant was able to walk back into the forest after being treated for the whole day. However, it fell ill again the next day, following which veterinary doctors from the Forest Department administered fluids intravenously from June 30 to July 2.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday night, one female elephant was gunned down by two farmers near Mettupalayam and on Thursday, an ailing female elephant was found dead in Sirumugai range. With this, 15 elephants have died in Coimbatore Forest Division since January.

Meanwhile, DMK MLA and former Minister Thangam Thennarasu urged Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan to order an inquiry into the deaths of elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division. In a social media post on Friday, he condemned the alleged inaction of the Department over the multiple deaths.