Ailing elephant dies

An ailing male elephant died at Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai Forest Range on Friday, becoming the third elephant to die in Coimbatore Forest Division within three days.
Forest officials said the elephant, aged around 10, was undergoing treatment in the reserve forest at Pethikuttai from June 30. When officials and veterinarians visited the elephant on Friday at around 11.45 a.m., the elephant was found to be lying motionless on the ground. Upon inspection, the veterinarians declared it to be dead, officials said.
On June 28, the ailing elephant was able to walk back into the forest after being treated for the whole day. However, it fell ill again the next day, following which veterinary doctors from the Forest Department administered fluids intravenously from June 30 to July 2.
On Wednesday night, one female elephant was gunned down by two farmers near Mettupalayam and on Thursday, an ailing female elephant was found dead in Sirumugai range. With this, 15 elephants have died in Coimbatore Forest Division since January.
Meanwhile, DMK MLA and former Minister Thangam Thennarasu urged Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan to order an inquiry into the deaths of elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division. In a social media post on Friday, he condemned the alleged inaction of the Department over the multiple deaths.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath