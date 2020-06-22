Ailing elephant dies near Anaikatti

An ailing male elephant that was found on forest fringes near Jambukandi at Anaikatti, around 30 km from Coimbatore, died on Monday.
Veterinarians, who performed the autopsy, said that the nine-year-old elephant died of the infection of an injury it had on the left upper jaw, presumably suffered in a fight with another tusker.
The elephant died around 5 a.m. after struggling for two days.
The veterinary team of the Forest Department led by A. Sugumar was treating the animal since Saturday morning.
The carcass was autopsied by two veterinarians from outside namely veterinary assistant surgeons Prabhu and Prabhakaran from Vadavalli and Anaikatti Government veterinary dispensaries in the presence of Dr. Sugumar.
Senior officials of the Forest Department, the joint director of Animal Husbandry Department, Coimbatore, two veterinarians from Animal Disease Intelligence Unit and representatives from non-Governmental organisations were also present.
District Forest Officer D.Venkatesh said that the injury on the left upper jaw of the elephant was 15 cm deep which it could have suffered in a fight with another tusker.
Dr. Sugumar said that the injury could have been ten days old and it was filled with pus formed due to infection.
The animal was not able to take feed because of it, he said. The carcass was buried in a forest area after the post-mortem.
