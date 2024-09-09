ADVERTISEMENT

AIKS calls attention to rain-fed farmers demand

Published - September 09, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha petitioning the District Collector on a raft of demands at the Collectorate here on Monday. 09 September 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (CPI), submitted a petition to the administration on Monday, outlining a series of demands, including the establishment of a separate department for rain-fed agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIKS urged the creation of a dedicated department for rain-fed crops, along with the procurement of these crops by the government. The farmers’ association also called for Union government subsidies and the distribution of rain-fed produce through the public distribution system (PDS).

Other key demands included the establishment of separate grain storage godowns, subsidies for all agricultural inputs, and the desilting of waterbodies and channels to promote water harvesting, benefiting cultivation on rain-fed lands.

The petition was part of a wider campaign to highlight the needs of rain-fed farmers and draw attention to the issues they face.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US