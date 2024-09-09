GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIKS calls attention to rain-fed farmers demand

Published - September 09, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the All India Kisan Sabha petitioning the District Collector on a raft of demands at the Collectorate here on Monday. 09 September 2024.

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha petitioning the District Collector on a raft of demands at the Collectorate here on Monday. 09 September 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (CPI), submitted a petition to the administration on Monday, outlining a series of demands, including the establishment of a separate department for rain-fed agriculture.

The AIKS urged the creation of a dedicated department for rain-fed crops, along with the procurement of these crops by the government. The farmers’ association also called for Union government subsidies and the distribution of rain-fed produce through the public distribution system (PDS).

Other key demands included the establishment of separate grain storage godowns, subsidies for all agricultural inputs, and the desilting of waterbodies and channels to promote water harvesting, benefiting cultivation on rain-fed lands.

The petition was part of a wider campaign to highlight the needs of rain-fed farmers and draw attention to the issues they face.

