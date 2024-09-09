AIKS calls attention to rain-fed farmers demand

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (CPI), submitted a petition to the administration on Monday, outlining a series of demands, including the establishment of a separate department for rain-fed agriculture.

The AIKS urged the creation of a dedicated department for rain-fed crops, along with the procurement of these crops by the government. The farmers’ association also called for Union government subsidies and the distribution of rain-fed produce through the public distribution system (PDS).

Other key demands included the establishment of separate grain storage godowns, subsidies for all agricultural inputs, and the desilting of waterbodies and channels to promote water harvesting, benefiting cultivation on rain-fed lands.

The petition was part of a wider campaign to highlight the needs of rain-fed farmers and draw attention to the issues they face.