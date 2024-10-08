AIFB invites Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

The Tamil Nadu unit of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has invited AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to participate in the Thevar Jayanthi function, scheduled for Tuesday.

AIFB functionaries, led by general secretary P.V. Kathiravan, met with Mr. Palaniswami at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar, Salem, and extended the invitation for the celebrations to be held at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on 29 and 30 October.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kathiravan said, “We have requested that the Madurai Airport be named after Muthuramalinga Thevar. Mr. Palaniswami informed us that during his tenure, he had urged the Union Government on this matter, but the Union has been delaying the decision.”

Mr. Kathiravan also criticised the Tamil Nadu government, claiming that it failed to provide basic amenities for attendees of the IAF Air Show in Chennai. He added that the AIADMK would stage a hunger strike in Madurai on Wednesday to protest against the ruling DMK government, with the AIFB joining the demonstration. He further alleged that the DMK prioritises the welfare of its own family over that of the people and confidently stated, “In 2026, Mr. Palaniswami will become Chief Minister again.”