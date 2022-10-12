AIDWA urges RTO to run more women-only buses in Coimbatore

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has asked the Regional Transport Officer to run more women-only services and restore the routes that were stopped during the pandemic.

In a petition to the RTO, the AIDWA said many buses that provide free services for women should be converted into female-only buses to ensure safety.

"Several government buses reduced the routes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the number of buses should be increased and so the discontinued services must be brought back."

As the festive season approaches, running additional buses and women-only buses will also benefit the department economically, the association said in the release.