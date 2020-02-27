Coimbatore

AIDWA team demands assistance for sexual assault victim

A fact-finding team of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Thursday met the 16-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by three persons in Vepanapalli.

The team led by State deputy secretary Shankari told presspersons the police should invoke a few other sections that were left out in the First Information Report, and also the administration should provide the requisite assistance to the family.

Last Saturday, the girl was talking to the 16-year-old boy near Vepanapalli bus stand when two of his friends offered them cold drinks. The trio reportedly spiked her drink, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

Ms.Shankari said that the FIR had only invoked Section 5(g), where sections 4 and 6 shall have to be invoked along with Section 376(b) of the IPC. Further, the use of alcohol in the crime shall also attract Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Ms.Shankari said. “While the police have acted promptly, they have not exercised diligence in attracting the other relevant sections that needed to be invoked,” Ms.Shankari said.

The girl, who is a class XI student, had expressed her willingness to appear for the board exams, and the AIDWA team took the girl to the school. “The headmistress was not available, and we will ask the Education Department to ensure the girl is provided with a conducive environment to appear for the exams,” Ms.Shankari said.

