AIDWA seeks probe into dressing room video leak

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Coimbatore, petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Tuesday, seeking an investigation into the incident wherein private videos of women employees of a fuel station near Kannappa Nagar were shot from their dressing room some months ago and the clip of one woman was leaked in social media.

AIDWA also wanted the Commissioner to take action against the police personnel at Saibaba Colony police station for having failed to conduct a detailed investigation and staff of the private firm involved in the incident. The petition alleged that the management of the fuel station claimed of reporting the incident to the Saibaba Colony police four months ago. However, no case was registered on the complaint, said the petition.

When contacted, the management told The Hindu that the employee, who shot the video, and the affected women had a settlement four months ago. The management removed the employee from job.

The management was also apprehensive about the manner in which the video, which was destroyed as per the settlement between the accused and the affected women, surfaced after four months.

Sources with the police said that the management had lodged a complaint with the police against the employee for misbehaving with the women for which a case was registered in August.

On Monday, husband of one of the women whose video was leaked alleged that he was beaten up by the management of the firm for questioning the incident. The man also sought treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

A senior police officer said that the police were yet to receive any complaint from any of the women with regard to the leaking of the video.