AIDWA condemns police for denying permission for protest

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) led by its vice-president U. Vasuki petitioned Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar condemning the denial of police permission to the Association for staging a protest against the Pollachi sexual abuse case accused here on Friday.

The petition alleged that the police tore off posters at the protest venue. Alleging that lack of strong evidence led to the quashing of Goondas Act against two accused in the case by the Madras High Court on November 1, the AIDWA members demanded a fair probe.

Derogatory video case moved to CB-CID

The case related to a derogatory video targeting judges, lawyers and the police was transferred to Tiruppur Crime Branch – CID (CB-CID) police on Thursday. CB-CID police said that they have started custodial interrogation of the accused – Vidya, Nanjil Krishnan and Ram Mohan – who were arrested on November 4 and remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.

On October 30, S. Alli, Principal District Judge, filed a complaint with the Tiruppur Central Crime Branch regarding a video uploaded on social media that allegedly defamed judges including Ms. Alli, lawyers, and police officers from the district.

Drinking water bottling unit sealed

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sealed a drinking water bottling unit at Velampalayam in Tiruppur on charges of not meeting the standards as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday. The officials, led by B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer of Tiruppur FSSAI, also seized 23 water cans of 20-litre capacity each, which had labels of different drinking water companies, a release said.