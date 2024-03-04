Aided college students stage dharna in Salem against principal alleging sexual harassment

March 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Salem

Students of a government-aided college in Salem on Monday staged a dharna seeking action against the college principal for alleged sexual harassment. But, faculty supporting the principal claimed it was a planned protest with the help of the college administration.

The college administration allegedly forced V. Balaji, a resident of Reddiyur in Salem, who is the principal of a government-aided college at Kondalampatti to go on medical leave on January 24 and instructed him to be on continuous leave and got his signature in a letter forcibly.

Following this, Mr. Balaji took the issue to the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE). The RJDCE, N. Ramalakshmi, conducted an inquiry and found prima facie evidence to support the allegation raised by Mr. Balaji against the college administration.

The RJDCE also ordered Mr. Balaji to continue as principal in a letter dated March 1.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mr. Balaji went to the college to join as principal again. But, he was allegedly not allowed into the college.

Later, more than 100 students gathered on the college campus and staged a dharna, alleging that Mr. Balaji allegedly sexually harassed faculty members and students and demanded action against him.

On information, Kondalampatti police came to the spot, inquired, and assured the protesters that the issue would be probe and action would be taken. Based on the assurance, the students withdrew their protest.

Faculty members, on condition of anonymity, said that a few people were instigating students to protest against Mr. Balaji.