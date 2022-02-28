Aided by six kumkis, wounded elephant in Anamalai Tiger Reserve treated in kraal

The animal had a large wound with maggots, say veterinarians

The juvenile female elephant that was treated for an injury on its right hind leg in Ulady forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The animal had a large wound with maggots, say veterinarians

The Forest Department on Monday initiated treatment for a juvenile wild elephant that could not move due a wound on its right hind leg, within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The department decided to treat the elephant in a kraal (wooden enclosure) at Varagaliyar or Kozhikamuthi elephant camps of ATR.

Forest veterinarians A. Sukumar and Rajesh Kumar examined the female elephant, aged around five, and found that the animal had a large wound with maggots. The ulcerated wound on the posterior part of the hindlimb was also spread to the foot sole.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director ATR, told The Hindu that the elephant had become weak as it could not move around with the wounded leg for foraging.

“Veterinarians treated the wound at the spot where it was found. They approached the animal with the assistance of six kumkis (trained elephants). It was not sedated. The elephant will be treated in a kraal,” he said.

The veterinarians administered long-acting antibiotics, painkillers and B complex to the elephant. The wound was dressed after the maggots were removed and the pus drainned.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said the elephant would be first moved to the nearest road with the assistance of kumkis from where it would be shifted to one of the elephant camps using a truck.