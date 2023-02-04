Aid stopped to beneficiaries by AIADMK government resumed after DMK came to power: T.N. Health Minister

February 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said that the old age pension scheme and other financial aid schemes that were stopped to 7.50 lakh beneficiaries by the AIADMK government, were resumed after the DMK came to power.

Addressing the media during his door-to-door campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Karungalpalayam for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll, the Minister said that the AIADMK government imposed many restrictions on the provision of the old age pensions, badly affecting senior citizens.. “One such restriction was that the beneficiaries should not have a male heir,” the Minister said, and added that the AIADMK government stopped distributing assistance to 7.50 lakh elderly people, persons with disabilities and widows. He said that said that after the DMK came to power, the restriction was removed and all eligible beneficiaries were given old age pensions and other forms of assistance.

Listing out various schemes implemented in the Erode (East) constituency by the government, the Minister said that roads that were damaged due to various work projects, would be re-laid after the election was over. “To make Erode Corporation one of the best Corporations, the Chief Minister had allotted increased funds, and a lot of work is in progress,” he said.

The byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency is scheduled for February 27.