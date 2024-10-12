AICTE to fund 150 Idea Labs for hands-on exposure to problem-solving skills

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will provide funding for 150 Idea Labs in engineering institutions for hands-on exposure to students to solve real-time problems, T.G. Sitharam, its Chairman, said in Coimbatore on Saturday. The Idea Labs will be equipped with 3D Printers and chips.

The AICTE’s exclusive Placement Portal for students in engineering colleges in rural locations, and the AICTE Career Portal accorded thrust on skills and employability. About 75,000 companies have registered with the Internship Portal, Prof. Sitharam told mediapersons.

There is good response to AICTE’s Working Professionals programme whereby there was vertical mobility right from ITI, Diploma and B.Tech. Regular degrees were given by conducting the programme regularly in flexible mode entailing a longer duration for completion.

Acknowledging the preference of students with high scores for computer and related courses, Prof. Sitharaman exuded hope that the scholarship announced by AICTE for 5,000 bright minds choosing core engineering programmes would address the issue. In the next few years, core engineering along with computing and data knowledge would emerge as the norm, he said.

If not for the quality of the engineering education in India, 2,000 companies would not have established global capability centres in the country, he said.

Prof. Sitharaman appreciated Tamil Nadu for attaining 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education as against the national average of 28.3%.