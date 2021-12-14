AICA calls for closure of industries on December 20

Coimbatore

14 December 2021 00:21 IST

All India Council of Association of MSMEs (AICA) has called for one-day closure of industries and a one-hour peaceful demonstration in front of the respective district collectorates on December 20 to register its protest against the spiralling price of raw materials.

A press release said that it was a matter of concern to all MSMEs across the country that the prices of raw materials continue to rise for reasons not known. AICA has represented this alarming matter through a memorandums to the Prime Minister and various Ministers in the Union Cabinet with a request to control the raw material prices, but nothing has happened and the situation of the MSMEs has only worsened day by day.

A comparison of prices in April 2020 and October 2021 showed that mild steel plate price has gone up by 82.22 %, aluminium alloy by 154.72 %, copper by 119.44 %, CRCA sheet by 95.96 per cent, pig iron by 37.50 %, MS scrap by 81.82 %, kraft paper by 110 % and engineering plastic by 100 %, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

AICA has called for protection against price escalation for one year period.