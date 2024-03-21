ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK’s IT wing head is the nominee for Coimbatore Lok Sabha

March 21, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Singai G, Ramachandran, the AIADMK nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK has chosen Singai G. Ramachandran, head of the party’s IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. The son of Late Singai Govindarasu, former AIADMK MLA, Mr. Ramachandran completed his schooling from Perks Matriculation Higher Secondary School and graduated in Electronics and Communications Engineering from PSG College of Technology.

Singai G. Ramachandran was expelled from the party after he expressed support for O. Panneerselvam following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. However, he was later reinstated to the party’s IT wing after the two factions merged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US