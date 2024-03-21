March 21, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The AIADMK has chosen Singai G. Ramachandran, head of the party’s IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. The son of Late Singai Govindarasu, former AIADMK MLA, Mr. Ramachandran completed his schooling from Perks Matriculation Higher Secondary School and graduated in Electronics and Communications Engineering from PSG College of Technology.

Singai G. Ramachandran was expelled from the party after he expressed support for O. Panneerselvam following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. However, he was later reinstated to the party’s IT wing after the two factions merged.

