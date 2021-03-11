AIADMK workers stage protest

Based on inside information that the AIADMK had allotted the the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency to the BJP and that the party’s national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan had planned to contest there, AIADMK supporters gathered in front of the party office on Huzur Road on Wednesday opposing the move.

Led by zonal secretaries from Ukkadam, Ramanathapuram, Gandhipuram, Sungam and a couple of other areas, the cadre said they were opposed to the move to handover the constituency to the BJP.

Threatening to resign en masse if the AIADMK leadership did not pay heed to their sentiments, the party cadre said they could not have had a better MLA than incumbent Amman K. Arjunan, who not only had nurtured the constituency but also taken along party cadre in the area.

That Mr. Arjunan was the AIADMK’s Coimbatore urban south district secretary and a district secretary’s seat should not be handed over to an ally also figured in their arguments.

AIADMK sources said while it was true that the party leaders and cadre in zones and wards coming under the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency were upset about the possible allocation of the seat to the BJP it could not be ruled out that Mr. Arjunan could have asked his supporters to protest to prevail upon the party leadership.

They also said that with the cadre expressing resentment against such an allocation, it remained to be seen if they would put their heart and soul into the electioneering, if the AIADMK were to allocate the seat to the BJP.

Sources in the BJP said the party was closely watching the developments.

Incidentally, in the 2016 Assembly election, Ms. Srinivasan contested against Mr. Arjunan and was placed third after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar.