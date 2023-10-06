AIADMK worker from Pollachi arrested for video abusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

October 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested an AIADMK worker on charges of circulating a video, in which a man was seen abusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. P. Arunkumar (31) of Muthusamy layout at Pollachi, who had been working as a packaged drinking water supplier, was arrested by the Pollachi East police.

The police said that Arunkumar, who is attached to the IT wing of the AIADMK, posted a video that showed a man carrying a bottle of liquor on his head. A woman, believed to be the person who videographed the incident, is heard asking the man if it was okay to shoot his act. The man tells the woman to record the video and he went on abusing the Chief Minister, accusing him of increasing price of liquor. The video posted by Arunkumar was widely circulated on social media platforms and came to the attention of the police.

The police arrested Arunkumar for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was produced before a magistrate and was sent to judicial remand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.