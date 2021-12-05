‘AIADMK won in Salem by giving false promises’

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said the AIADMK won in the Assembly elections in Salem by giving false promises to the public and asked DMK party cadre to work for a huge win in the coming urban local body elections.

Mr. Nehru met the DMK party functionaries here on Sunday and discussed measures for the urban local body elections. He said cadre, who had winning probabilities, would be given opportunities in the elections.

He said AIADMK won in (majority of seats) the Assembly elections by giving false promises like 10.5% quota for Vanniyar community. No development works had happened in the district during the past regime.

The Minister said ₹300 crore had been allotted for development works in the district and focus would be on providing basic amenities.

Mr. Nehru said the local body elections might be held on a single day. The Chief Minister would launch the urban development scheme and Namukku Namme Scheme during his visit to Salem on December 11.

Action had been taken on 26,000 petitions of the over 46,000 petitions received during the special grievances redress camps in the district and the Chief Minister would distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries during his visit, the Minister said.