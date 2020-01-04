AIADMK wins 13 out of 17 district panchayat wards in Tiruppur

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 13 out of 17 district panchayat wards in Tiruppur district in the recently held local body elections.

As per the final numbers released by the District Administration on Friday, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) managed to win only three wards – Ward No. 7 in Palladam Panchayat Union and Wards 15 and 16 in Madathukulam Panchayat Union. Congress, the DMK’s ally, managed to win only one ward.

However, the DMK secured 75 out of 170 panchayat union wards. Its allies, Congress won nine wards, CPI two wards and CPI(M) and MDMK won one ward each.

The AIADMK managed to win only 57 out of 170 wards, and its allies, DMDK and BJP, won four and three wards respectively.

While independent candidates were unable to win any seats in the district panchayat wards, they won 18 out of 170 panchayat union wards, according to election officials.

Avinashi, Dharapuram, Gudimangalam, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Madathukulam, Mulanur, Palladam, Pongalur, Tiruppur, Udumalpet, Uthukuli and Vellakoil were the 13 Panchayat Unions in Tiruppur district that went to polls in the local body elections. The first phase of the elections registered 73.84% polling and the second phase recorded 73.43% polling.

Two women candidates, Pazhannal and Jothi, who contested for the ward member post in Merkupathy Village Panchayat in Tiruppur Panchayat Union received equal number of votes. As they did not show up at the counting centre despite multiple appeals, a draw of lots was conducted without them and it was videographed, election officials said.

Pazhannal was declared winner and she received the election certificate on Friday morning.