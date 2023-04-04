ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK will win all elections in future, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will prevail in all elections in future, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Coimbatore on Tuesday, exhorting party workers to start the work for ensuring victory in all the 40 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister, who was given a grand reception by party functionaries and workers, led by former Minister S.P. Velumani, said it was only in the AIADMK that an ordinary cadre could rise to the top position. The DMK was, rather, a company than a party, he said, describing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as the chairman, and MP Kanimozhi and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as directors.

In its nearly two years of rule, the DMK has consistently been anti-people, and was bent on foisting cases on AIADMK leaders, he alleged.

A Detailed Project Report for Metro Rail project in Coimbatore was prepared by the previous AIADMK government, but the current DMK regime was attempting to project it as its own, Mr. Palaniswami said.

