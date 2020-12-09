‘AIADMK will not allow Stalin to enter Coimbatore’

The AIADMK will not allow DMK president M.K. Stalin to enter Coimbatore if he continues to level corruption charges against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, warned former MLA and AIADMK spokesperson Kovai K. Selvaraj on Tuesday.

He convened a press meet to condemn the Nilgiris MP and DMK leader A. Raja for his alleged defamatory remarks against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Mr. Selvaraj alleged that the DMK did not have the merit to accuse the AIADMK leaders of being corrupt. Levelling charges of corruption against Mr. Raja and other DMK leaders including M.K. Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran, he claimed that many leaders from the DMK would be jailed for corruption soon.

Mr. Selvaraj demanded Mr. Raja to furnish proof for the statements which the latter claimed that the Supreme Court made against Jayalalithaa in its verdict on the disproportionate assets case. Accusing Mr. Raja of lacking in “political civility,” Mr. Selvaraj asserted that he was ready to have a debate with the MP. For the upcoming Assembly elections, the AIADMK would form an alliance with those parties that intend to oppose the DMK, he said.