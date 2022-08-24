AIADMK will go on hunger strike if bus terminus is shifted from Vellalore: EPS

Staff Reporter
August 24, 2022 21:56 IST

The AIADMK will organise a hunger strike if the proposed Integrated bus terminus here is shifted from Vellalore, Leader of Opposition Edappadi. K. Palaniswami, here on Wednesday.

Speaking to press persons here, Mr. Palaniswamyi alleged, “More than 50% of the works in Vellalore bus terminus were completed. At this juncture, the government has planned to shift the project to a different place for the benefit of few real estate owners.”

He also said, “Minister K.N. Nehru, responded to a question by S.P. Velumani, MLA, on the floor of the assembly during the demands for grants discussion, that the Vellalore bus terminus project would be completed at the earliest.” If the project gets shifted, the AIADMK would go for a hunger strike, he added.

More than 500 schemes taken up at ₹150 crore in Coimbatore Corporation during the previous regime have been shelved because of political vendetta, said Mr. Palaniswami, adding, “no contractor was ready to take tenders for the projects because of the fear of commission.”

The DMK government failed to fulfil the poll promises. It should withdraw the property tax increase and proposed electricity tariff hike. “People suffered during the time of COVID-19 for the past two years. This exorbitant increase will hit them hard,” he added.

