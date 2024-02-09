AIADMK will form the best alliance for parliamentary elections, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

February 09, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Salem

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that his party will form the “best alliance” for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Addressing a party meeting in Salem, he said that parties were exiting the INDIA bloc — which includes the DMK — like wheels coming off a running car.

“Last time, the DMK said [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi was their Prime Ministerial candidate, but Congress could not even become an Opposition party. Wait and see; AIADMK will form the best alliance for the Parliamentary elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that national parties were not giving importance to States’ issues, Mr. Palaniswami said that raising people’s issues in Parliament would be the duty of AIADMK MPs (who are elected in 2024). He claimed that the AIADMK had exited the NDA because even when it had aligned with national parties, they were paying attention only to national issues and not lending an ear to the States. The AIADMK left the NDA “to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights”, he said, adding that the AIADMK would extend issue-based support to a government at the Centre that would address the issues of the people of the State.

Alleging that the DMK government did not bring any new schemes to Namakkal, he claimed that it was surviving only with the media’s support. He urged his party’s IT wing cadre to disseminate the “anti-people activities” of the DMK and the achievements of the erstwhile AIADMK government. They should use social media to amplify the party’s policies, he said.

“Over 40% of the youth use social media. Except for a section of the media, most outlets do not publish AIADMK news,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT