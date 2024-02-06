ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK will form mega alliance, says K.P. Munusamy

February 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will form a mega alliance as earlier announced by its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy said on Tuesday.

The BJP ST wing state secretary Papanna and six panchayat presidents belonging to the CPI, DMK, and BJP from Krishnagiri district joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Munusamy said that after the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Mr. Palaniswami was elected as party general secretary, and as per his words, a mega alliance will be formed. Mr. Munusamy denied commenting on AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s comments about the AIADMK general secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US