AIADMK will form mega alliance, says K.P. Munusamy

February 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The AIADMK will form a mega alliance as earlier announced by its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy said on Tuesday.

The BJP ST wing state secretary Papanna and six panchayat presidents belonging to the CPI, DMK, and BJP from Krishnagiri district joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Munusamy said that after the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Mr. Palaniswami was elected as party general secretary, and as per his words, a mega alliance will be formed. Mr. Munusamy denied commenting on AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s comments about the AIADMK general secretary.