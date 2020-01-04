AIADMK will control district panchayat and 8 panchayat unions in Coimbatore

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), by winning most of the district panchayat wards and panchayat unions, has re-established the fact that the district is its fort.

The party won 10 of the 17 district panchayat wards, leaving only half of it to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats. The 10 seats give the party the chance to elect one of its district panchayat councillors as the district panchayat chairperson.

In the elections to the 155 panchayat union wards, the AIADMK won 83 and the DMK 51. With the addition of the seats won by their respective allies, the AIADMK tally goes up to 90 and that of the DMK to 56.

This victory gives the AIADMK the numbers necessary to control Thondamuthur (six out of nine wards), Kinathukadavu (nine out of 17), Periyanaickenpalayam (eight out of 12), Pollachi North (11 out of 17), Karamadai (16 out of 21) and S.S. Kulam (three out of five) panchayat unions.

The DMK gets to control only the Pollachi South Panchayat Union, where it trounced the AIADMK, bagging eight of the 13 seats.

In Sulthanpet Panchayat Union, the AIADMK alliance won six (AIADMK five plus DMDK one) of 13 seats equalling the DMK alliance. The party with help from the Congress’ two has managed to match the AIADMK numbers.

This leaves crucial the role of the lone Independent panchayat ward councillor.

The AIADMK sources said the Independent candidate Manoharan was a party rebel candidate and therefore the Sulthanpet Panchayat Union chairperson victory is the party’s.

The story is even more interesting in Madukkarai Panchayat Union as the AIADMK and DMK have won three seats each in the six-ward local body, leaving open the possibility that one of the two parties could poach a union councillor from the other or elicit a tacit support to win the chairperson post.

In Anamalai Panchayat Union, the role of two Independent union ward councillors could be of importance to win the chairperson post as the AIADMK alliance with six ward councillors has only a slender margin over the DMK’s five. AIADMK has six ward councillors and has the support of a BJP member. The DMK has five, including the support of a Congress member.

In Annur Panchayat Union, the support from one BJP and DMDK member gives AIADMK seven councillors in the 15-ward local body. The DMK alliance has six seats. This again leaves the support of two Independents critical to both the parties. The same appears to be true of Sulur Panchayat too, as the AIADMK has won seven of the 14 wards. The DMK has won five wards and Independents two.

In short, the AIADMK will control the district panchayat and almost eight panchayat unions.

An interesting aspect in Coimbatore was a winning candidate crying and making a scene at the counting centre in Madukkarai Panchayat Union. Sources said that the delay by polling officers in declaring her the winner as the president of Mavuthampathy Panchayat made Gomathi cry aloud. The officials had to pacify her by declaring the result. Thereafter, she wiped her tears and walked away beaming a smile.