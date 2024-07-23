AIADMK urges government to withdraw hike in electricity tariff

Condemning the hike in electricity tariffs and urging the State government to withdraw the increase, the AIADMK staged a demonstration in Erode on Tuesday.

Led by former Minister and party’s Erode Urban District secretary K.V. Ramalingam, functionaries criticised the DMK government for burdening the public by increasing various taxes after coming to power. They pointed out that instead of implementing a monthly billing cycle for electricity consumers, as the party had promised in its election manifesto, the government had increased the tariff for the third time, impacting people, small traders, and industries.

Mr. Ramalingam stated that the hike would increase the cost of all essential commodities, adding to the strain on the public. “The government has failed to keep its promise and is only burdening the people,” he said.

The former Minister also accused the government of attempting to halt the sale of toor dal and palm oil in ration shops, essential commodities available to people at affordable prices. Demonstrators raised slogans urging the government to withdraw the electricity tariff hike and ensure the regular availability of toor dal and palm oil in ration shops.

Former MLAs K.S. Thennarasu and V.P. Sivasubramani, along with other functionaries and cadre, participated in the demonstration.