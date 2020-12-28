AIADMK to lead NDA in T.N., says C.P. Radhakrishnan

Coimbatore

Former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that the AIADMK will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and it will take a decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate.

“We have no confusion in this,” Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is in-charge of the Kerala BJP, told mediapersons here.

Regarding the recent remarks made by other BJP leaders that the party’s national leadership should formally announce the Chief Ministerial candidate, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the BJP’s national leadership decided that the NDA will be led by AIADMK for the 2019 Lok Sabha election and it will continue in the Assembly election.

Both, the AIADMK and the BJP, are strong parties in the Kongu region, he said. “It is natural that both the parties desire to contest here,” he said, expressing hope that the “alliance leadership will realise this” and allocate more seats to the BJP. However, he refused to disclose the number of constituencies the BJP plans to ask in the State.

He commended Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for announcing 11 new medical colleges in one year and introducing the 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical and dental courses for government school students. This is an “achievement” of the State and Central governments having a “mutual understanding,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan accused the DMK and the Congress of “attempting to divert the attention of the public” and asserted that their victory in the Lok Sabha elections will be their last win in the State.