AIADMK to hold demonstrations before town panchayats and municipal offices: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

August 29, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

M. Sabari

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the party will organise demonstrations before town panchayats and municipal offices across the State soon condemning alleged corruptions in the DMK government. .

He was speaking to the reporters after visiting the party office at Omalur on Monday.

He said the party has started forming booth committees for the upcoming the parliamentary elections. After completing the work, the party will start its election campaign.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the price of essential commodities have increased by 40% . be held in Salem, as Salem is my native district, Mr. Palaniswami added.

