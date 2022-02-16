AIADMK supporters booked in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police on Tuesday registered two separate cases against nine persons who are alleged to be AIADMK supporters on charge of waylaying two cars and assaulting passengers.

In the first case, four persons Subam Manikandan of SIHS Colony, Manoj of Kovilpalayam, Duraisamy of Peelamedu and Velmurugan of Peelamedupudur were booked based on a complaint lodged by V. Balaji of Singanallur.

Mr. Balaji in his complaint alleged that the accused waylaid his car near PSG Hospital’s entrance on Fun Mall road and questioned whether he had kept hotboxes in the vehicle. He alleged that the men assaulted him and broke the windscreen of the car.

In the second case, the police booked six persons Ulaganathan, Rajiv, Nagaraj, Sreenivasan, Vellingiri and Kannan on charge of blocking the car of V. Senthilkumar of Hudco Colony on Fun Mall Road and assaulting him. They accused Mr. Senthilkumar of carrying gift items for voters in the car.