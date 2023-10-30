ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages walkout from Salem Corporation Council meeting

October 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK councillors staging a walkout from the Salem Corporation council meeting on Monday, following an altercation with DMK councillors. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors staged a walkout from the Salem Corporation Council meeting on Monday, accusing the DMK of disrespecting Mayor A. Ramachandran during the recently held Kottai Mariamman temple kumbabishekam. AIADMK Councillor K.C. Selvaraj (Ward 22) alleged that a local DMK functionary was given prominence during the function and the Mayor was not accorded respect.

ALSO READ
Shop on Salem’s new bus stand premises flout norms, use LPG stove to cook food

Earlier, VCK Councillor Imayavarman (Ward 44) said that reducing the number of conservancy workers in his ward from 32 to 18 was a wrong decision. Opposition leader N. Yadavamoorthy (AIADMK) said that even after the committee constituted to give suggestions for improving water supply submitting its report, water was supplied once in 10 to 12 days. He suggested that the shops at VOC Market should be given for rent instead of giving it to a single person through tender. He wanted the civic body to evict encroachers from the new bus stand.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting, and passed 41 resolutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US