AIADMK stages walkout from Salem Corporation Council meeting

October 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Salem

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors staged a walkout from the Salem Corporation Council meeting on Monday, accusing the DMK of disrespecting Mayor A. Ramachandran during the recently held Kottai Mariamman temple kumbabishekam. AIADMK Councillor K.C. Selvaraj (Ward 22) alleged that a local DMK functionary was given prominence during the function and the Mayor was not accorded respect.

Earlier, VCK Councillor Imayavarman (Ward 44) said that reducing the number of conservancy workers in his ward from 32 to 18 was a wrong decision. Opposition leader N. Yadavamoorthy (AIADMK) said that even after the committee constituted to give suggestions for improving water supply submitting its report, water was supplied once in 10 to 12 days. He suggested that the shops at VOC Market should be given for rent instead of giving it to a single person through tender. He wanted the civic body to evict encroachers from the new bus stand.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting, and passed 41 resolutions.