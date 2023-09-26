AIADMK stages walkout from Salem Corporation Council meeting after spat with DMK

September 26, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - SALEM

The councillors of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Salem Corporation council meeting after a quarrel with the DMK councillors on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting, and 72 resolutions were passed.

Speaking at the meeting, the 60th ward councillor Varadharajan said that bill collectors do not respect the councillors and do not attend their calls. Cleanliness workers were reduced in the ward.

Replying to the allegations, City Health Officer Yoganand said that 33 workers were allocated for the ward, and the issue will be sorted out in a week.

AIADMK Councillor K.C. Selvaraj (ward 22) alleged that corruption was taking place in determining the taxes at Salem Corporation. Stating that most of the roads in the corporation were converted into A-category roads, he question the basis for the move.

DMK councillor (ward 34), Esan D. Elango, said the road between Pattai Kovil and Singamethai have become narrow,making it difficult for the buses to pass through. He urged the corporation to identify the encroachments and remove them. Fine should be slapped on people who have been parking their vehicles on the roads for days,, Mr. Elango added.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) said that the G.O. stating the increase of property taxes is yet to be given to all councillors. “It is unfair to increase taxes by 100% for decades-old buildings. During the AIADMK regime, battery-operated vehicles were used for garbage collection, but those vehicles have now been dumped. Does the corporation plan to repair them or is it going to give the away for iron scrap?,” he questioned.

Following this, DMK councillors entered into a war of words with the opposition leader, and AIADMK councillors walked out of the meeting.