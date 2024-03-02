ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages road roko in Tiruchengode against KMDK hoardings

March 02, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK outside the Tiruchengode Bus Stand in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 02 March 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The cadres of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by former Tiruchengode MLA Pon. Saraswathi, staged a road roko against Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) banners on Saturday.

The Tiruchengode police had issued a ban on hoardings at the Tiruchengode New Bus Stand roundabout to avoid untoward incidents and ensure safety of commuters, and warned of stern action.

Earlier, when AIADMK functionaries and cadre sought to erect hoardings to observe the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24, they were denied permission. But a few days ago, KMDK cadre and other outfits were seen erecting hoardings. On Saturday, hoardings highlighting the achievements of KMDK general secretary and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran were erected in the area. Following this, AIADMK cadre led by Ms. Saraswathi gathered outside the bus stand and staged a road roko urging removal of the banners. The cadre also alleged that the police were biased against the AIADMK.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle movement was affected on Tiruchengode-Erode-Namakkal-Sankagiri Road. Police, upon information, rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that the hoardings would be removed, after which they withdrew their protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US