AIADMK stages road roko in Tiruchengode against KMDK hoardings

March 02, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK outside the Tiruchengode Bus Stand in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 02 March 2024.

AIADMK outside the Tiruchengode Bus Stand in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 02 March 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The cadres of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by former Tiruchengode MLA Pon. Saraswathi, staged a road roko against Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) banners on Saturday.

The Tiruchengode police had issued a ban on hoardings at the Tiruchengode New Bus Stand roundabout to avoid untoward incidents and ensure safety of commuters, and warned of stern action.

Earlier, when AIADMK functionaries and cadre sought to erect hoardings to observe the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24, they were denied permission. But a few days ago, KMDK cadre and other outfits were seen erecting hoardings. On Saturday, hoardings highlighting the achievements of KMDK general secretary and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran were erected in the area. Following this, AIADMK cadre led by Ms. Saraswathi gathered outside the bus stand and staged a road roko urging removal of the banners. The cadre also alleged that the police were biased against the AIADMK.

Vehicle movement was affected on Tiruchengode-Erode-Namakkal-Sankagiri Road. Police, upon information, rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that the hoardings would be removed, after which they withdrew their protest.

