AIADMK stages protest

Condemning DMK MP A. Raja for his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother, AIADMK cadre and functionaries staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram bus stop here on Sunday.

Led by sitting MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West) and K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), participants raised slogans against Mr. Raja and wanted him arrested for his remarks. They condemned DMK president M.K. Stalin for failing to take action against Mr. Raja. “Passing such remarks is condemned and if the MP fails to apologise, the party will stage a massive protest,” they warned. In Salem, the cadre protested near Hasthampatti on Sunday. They burnt Mr. Raja in effigy and raised slogans against him.