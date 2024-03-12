AIADMK stages human chain agitation against drug menace

March 12, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

Over 500 AIADMK cadre on Tuesday staged a human chain agitation to highlight the drug menace in the state on Tuesday.

As part of a state-wide protest, AIADMK cadres led by former Minister S. Semmalai formed a human chain from Periyar Statue near the Collectorate to Apsara Theatre.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Semmalai said that the DMK government should take responsibility for failing to control the drug menace in the State and resign.

Regarding the case filed against the two leaves symbol, Mr. Semmalai said that anyone can file a case in court, and it is the duty of the court to inquire into the case. “From the lower court to the Supreme Court, it was confirmed that the party led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami is AIADMK and the two-leaf symbol is for the party. The symbol could not be grabbed or frozen, as the Supreme Court verdict is in favour of the Edappadi faction. Mr. Palaniswami will not succumb to any pressure from the national party or the ruling party. AIADMK is ready to face elections at any time.

“The preparation of the election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is taking place and in the next four days, these works will be completed. After that, the manifesto will be handed over to General Secretary Palaniswami. After the announcement of election dates, the AIADMK manifesto will be released. The talks for the alliance are going on and as far as AIADMK is concerned, it has a history of contesting alone in the past and also had alliances. The AIADMK has the ability to win the elections with or without an alliance. In this election, AIADMK would get more than 30% of votes,” Mr. Semmalai added.

In Namakkal, AIADMK cadre led by former Minister P. Thangamani formed a human chain at Tiruchengode.

